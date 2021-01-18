Lucifer remake grand launch on January 21st

Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently shooting for Acharya in the direction of Koratala Siva. This action-based social drama will release in summer. Chiranjeevi will next be seen in the remake of Lucifer. Mohan Raja is the director and Nayanthara will be seen as the leading lady in Lucifer remake. The film will have its official launch on January 21st with a pooja ceremony and the regular shoot will commence from February.

NV Prasad and Ram Charan will jointly bankroll this political drama and Lucifer remake is aimed for release during Dasara this year. Mohan Raja is done with the script work and he is finalizing the actors and technicians. Chiranjeevi also signed the remake of Vedhalam which is expected to start rolling during the second half of 2021.