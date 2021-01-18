Roja cries non-stop in front of Privileges Committee

YCP MLA RK Roja was originally a Minister aspirant but she could not get it. Eventually, she was satisfied with the APIIC Chairperson post. Roja was initially happy at that. But, gradually, she came to realise what the real power politics would be like. She was not getting the respect she expected as an MLA during the CM visits and official functions being held in Tirupati and Chittoor district.

Roja has complained before the party top leaders about how she was being sidelined even in the TTD programmes. She did not get any relief anywhere in the party setup. Finally, Roja went before the Assembly Privileges Committee and listed out her problems.

Everybody within the YCP was surprised why Roja took that extreme step. Finally, it became clear that Roja was not even respected and invited to the house sites distribution programme within her Nagari assembly segment.

Roja appeared before the Privileges Committee and listed out her woes. In the process, the reel life heroine cried inconsolably in real life and that too as an insulted MLA in front of the Committee members.