Rajinikanth’s Peddanna Review:

Superstar Rajinikanth’s next film Annaatthe is dubbed into Telugu as Peddanna. Shiva is the director and Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh are the lead actors in Peddanna. Sun Pictures produced this mass entertainer and the film released across the globe today. Here is the review of Peddanna:

Story:

Peddanna is set in the region of Rajole and Peddanna (Rajinikanth) is the President. He loves his sister Kanaka Mahalaxmi (Keerthy Suresh) so much. He starts his hunt for a bridegroom for his sister. His sister makes a promise about her wedding to his brother. He finalizes a guy and plans a grand wedding for his sister. Right before the wedding, Kanaka Mahalaxmi goes missing. He comes to know that she loves a person and leaves his home for him. He comes to know that Kanakam is in Kolkata. Peddanna lands in Kolkata and he gets shocked to see his sister in a bad shape. The rest of Peddanna is all about the real story behind Kanakam’s drastic shape and what happens next. Watch the film to know about the rest.

Analysis:

Peddanna or Annaatthe is a bad script and the story is ages old. There is nothing exciting in the film and has resemblances to Shiva’s Vedhalam that is done with Ajith. Peddanna is an old-fashioned film that is adopted considering Rajinikanth in mind. Superstar’s fans are badly disappointed with his recent films and choices. Peddanna is one more film that is disappointing to the core and has nothing much to get excited about. The elevation shots for Peddanna in Kolkata will leave his fans in delight but the film misses to continue the tempo and hype. There is no logic in the police station episode with Prakash Raj.

Rajinikanth’s dialogues seem like preachings and they miss the magic. Shiva wanted to bring back the vintage Rajinikanth but those episodes never worked. His romance with Meena and Khushbu looks awkward on-screen. Peddanna also misses several logics throughout the film. The bonding between Peddanna and his sister are well presented but she never reveals about her love story to her brother. The entire second half is filled with action which is one-sided. Though the plot was presented as a brother-sister sentiment film, Peddanna is laced with several unwanted stuff. The villains are presented in a powerful manner but they fail to match with Rajinikanth.

Performances:

Rajinikanth looks quite active and energetic on screen. His style and mannerisms impress his fans. Nayanthara has a guest appearance and she looks good on screen. Keerthy Suresh has been good as Rajinikanth’s sister and she did justice for her role. Jagapathi Babu is presented well but his role makes no impact. Prakash Raj too did his part well and all the other actors did their roles well.

Peddanna has nothing new with the script. The screenplay and the dialogues are pretty average. D Imman’s music is quite loud. The songs are just ok. The cinematography work is decent and the production values are grand. Shiva believes in an old-fashioned script and indulged too many unwanted mass elements. This makes Peddanna loud, unimpressive and boring.

Verdict:

Peddanna is one more disappointment from Rajinikanth that fails to make an impact because of the poor script and boring narration.

Telugu360 Rating: 1.75/5