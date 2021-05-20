Raju crossed limits: AP tells Supreme Court

The Jaganmohan Reddy Government defended its actions with regard to the arrest of rebel MP Raghurama Krishna Raju who later complained of ‘custodial torture’ by the AP CID. The AP regime filed a 119-page affidavit in the Supreme Court to support its actions of filing a sedition case against Mr. Raju. The YSRCP Government asserted that the MP was creating disaffection and disharmony leading to violent clashes between castes and religions in AP.

The sedition case was filed in response to a whole lot of instances involving Mr. Raju’s destabilising activities but not one or two incidents. The MP crossed all limits despite the fact that as a representative of people, he should maintain certain standards. It was found out that the MP has conspired to destabilise and dislodge the Jagan Reddy Government by joining hands with some other persons in the State.

The Jagan regime told the Supreme Court that it should leave the bail application plea case of Raghurama Raju to the lower courts in AP just like how it did with regard to the arrest cases of Hardik Patel, Akhil Gogoi and others in the past.

The AP Government’s affidavit in the apex court was quite contrary to Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy’s recent statement that their Government had nothing to do with the Raghurama Rama arrest or subsequent happenings.