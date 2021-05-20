2 weeks into partial lockdown, Andhra continues to report high Covid numbers

Two weeks after the imposition of partial lockdown in the state, the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic is showing no signs of abating in Andhra Pradesh.

Of the 1,01,330 samples tested in the 24 hours ending 10 am on Wednesday, 23,160 returned positive, taking the state’s overall Covid tally to 14,98,532, state health officials said.

The state government had imposed partial lockdown from May 5 to May 18. Later, it was extended till May-end.

One district reported Covid cases in excess of 3,000 on Wednesday, three districts had more than 2,000 cases each, while eight districts reported above 1,000 cases each. Only one district had a three-digit tally.

East Godavari reported the highest tally of 3,528 cases, followed by Chittoor (2,670), Anantapur (2,334) and Visakhpatnam (2,007).

The districts with more than 1,000 cases each included West Godavari (1,879), Prakasam (1,590), Guntur (1,501), Krishna (1,496), Srikakulam (1,440), Kurnool (1,310), Nellore (1239) and YSR Kadapa (1221).

Vizianagaram with 945 cases was the lone district to report cases in three digits.

Meanwhile, 106 persons succumbed to the virus during the same timeframe, taking the state’s overall death toll to 9,686.

The highest tally of 11 deaths was reported from West Godavari district, while only one death was reported from YSR Kadapa on Wednesday, the least among all the districts.

So far, the state has conducted 1,82,41,637 tests.

On a positive note, 24,819 people recovered from the virus in the same time period, taking the state’s total number of recoveries to 12,79,110 so far.

The active caseload of Andhra Pradesh presently stands at 2,09,736.