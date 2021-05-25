Rajya Sabha seat to Eatala, MLA ticket to wife: Speculation in BJP!

Ever since ousted health minister Eatala Rajender met BJP leaders ‘secretly’ at a farmhouse on Monday, it stirred up speculation in political circles as well as in BJP.

Though media reports claimed that the meeting was held under the leadership of union minister G Kishan Reddy at BJP leader Vivek Venkataswamy’s farmhouse on Hyderabad city outskirts, Kishan Reddy on Tuesday clarified that he had not met Eatala but spoke to him only over phone.

Eatala reportedly met BJP leaders Vivek, Jithender Reddy, DK Aruna at the farmhouse.

This meeting fuelled speculations that BJP national leadership has offered Rajya Sabha seat to Eatala if he joins BJP.

The BJP also reportedly promised to give party ticket to Eatala’s wife Jamuna to contest Huzurabad Assembly bypoll after Eatala resigns.

It remains to be seen whether these speculations will prove correct or not in the end.

There is complete silence from the Eatala’s camp on this issue for now.