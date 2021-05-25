Vizag refinery fire extinguished, operations normal: HPCL

The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) stated on Tuesday that the fire which broke out at its Vizag plant has been brought under control.

It also clarified that there are no casualties in the mishap that occurred at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

HPCL tweeted, “A fire incident has occurred at one of the crude distilleries of HPCL’s Visakha Refinery at 3 pm on 25th May 2021. Safety measures and firefighting was activated. The fire has been extinguished. There is no casualty or risk to public. Other refinery operations are normal.”

Workers at the plant said that as soon as the alarm rang, they left the place as fire tenders rushed in to douse the flames.

Earlier at around 3 p.m., panic ensued after the fire broke out, following a huge explosion, at the HPCL refinery. Dense plumes of smoke and flames were seen rising from the refinery.

On hearing of the incident, police rushed to the spot and evacuated the people from there.

The fire had caused panic among the people in the surrounding localities. However, District Collector Vinay Chand said that the situation is under control and people need not worry.