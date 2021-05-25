Covid super spreaders” vaccination drive in Telangana!

The Telangana government has decided to take up a special drive to vaccine “Covid super-spreaders”.

It came to the notice of the state government that these ‘super spreaders’ are contributing to rapid spread of coronavirus in Telangana.

Following this, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed officials to take up vaccination drive for super spreaders on a priority basis.

As per the directions of the CM, the Minister for Finance T Harish Rao along with the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the issue of vaccinating all super spreaders.

It was directed to take special drive to ensure that all the LPG delivery staff, FP shop dealers, Petrol Pump workers, auto and cab drivers, vendors in rythu bazaars, fruit, vegetable and flower markets, kirana shops, liquor shops, non vegetarian markets are vaccinated, who are identified as ‘super spreaders’.

The issues relating to identification of super spreaders and other logistic arrangements were deliberated.