Jagan to complete 2 years as CM, Corona blocks celebrations again!

The YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh headed by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will complete two years in office on May 30.

However, the YSRCP leaders and cadre are disappointed over not celebrating the event for the second year in a row.

They could not celebrate even the completion of the first year in office last year in May 2020 due to corona lockdown.

This year too the corona second wave has hit the state due to which the Jagan government has imposed lockdown in AP till May 30.

The leaders and cadre had originally planned grand celebrations on the occasion of completion of two years in office but the imposition of lockdown has dampened their spirits.

There is no scope for even minor gatherings to celebrate the occasion due to Covid restrictions in place.

The party leadership has instructed leaders and cadres not to hold any celebrations in view of Covid pandemic.

It asked them not to visit CM’s Tadepalli camp office to greet the CM saying that CM will not meet anyone due to Covid lockdown.