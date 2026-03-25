Rakasa Trailer: Fun and Fantasy Loaded

Niharika Konidela floated Pink Elephant Pictures and produced Committee Kurrollu in the past. Her second film as producer is titled Rakasa and it is gearing up for April release. The film is a horror comedy set in a village backdrop. The trailer of Rakasa is out and it is thoroughly entertaining. The real plot is not unfolded but Rakasa is a horror drama set in the backdrop of fantasy. The visuals are appealing with Sangeeth Sobhan taking the major hold throughout. The entertainment is decent and the film has a list of top rated actors.

The cinematography work and the production values stand out in the trailer. The team promises to take the audience to a new world of fantasy. Brahmaji and Thanikella Bharani will be seen in other important roles and Nayan Sarika is the heroine. Manasa Sharma is making her directorial debut with Rakasa and there are decent expectations on the film. Rakasa releases on April 3rd in theatres across the globe. Niharika and her team are promoting the film from the past few weeks. The film will head for a clash with Sharwanand’s Biker.