x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Rakasa Trailer: Fun and Fantasy Loaded

Published on March 25, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Rakasa Trailer: Fun and Fantasy Loaded
image
Ajith to Make a Documentary
image
Jagan’s Narrative: Backing Women’s Reservation While Facing Heat Over Credit Claims
image
Ram Charan’s Injury, No Major Concern
image
OTT Releases for this Weekend

Rakasa Trailer: Fun and Fantasy Loaded

Niharika Konidela floated Pink Elephant Pictures and produced Committee Kurrollu in the past. Her second film as producer is titled Rakasa and it is gearing up for April release. The film is a horror comedy set in a village backdrop. The trailer of Rakasa is out and it is thoroughly entertaining. The real plot is not unfolded but Rakasa is a horror drama set in the backdrop of fantasy. The visuals are appealing with Sangeeth Sobhan taking the major hold throughout. The entertainment is decent and the film has a list of top rated actors.

The cinematography work and the production values stand out in the trailer. The team promises to take the audience to a new world of fantasy. Brahmaji and Thanikella Bharani will be seen in other important roles and Nayan Sarika is the heroine. Manasa Sharma is making her directorial debut with Rakasa and there are decent expectations on the film. Rakasa releases on April 3rd in theatres across the globe. Niharika and her team are promoting the film from the past few weeks. The film will head for a clash with Sharwanand’s Biker.

Previous Ajith to Make a Documentary
else

TRENDING

image
Rakasa Trailer: Fun and Fantasy Loaded
image
Ajith to Make a Documentary
image
Ram Charan’s Injury, No Major Concern

Latest

image
Rakasa Trailer: Fun and Fantasy Loaded
image
Ajith to Make a Documentary
image
Jagan’s Narrative: Backing Women’s Reservation While Facing Heat Over Credit Claims
image
Ram Charan’s Injury, No Major Concern
image
OTT Releases for this Weekend

Most Read

image
Jagan’s Narrative: Backing Women’s Reservation While Facing Heat Over Credit Claims
image
Andhra Pradesh Moves Ahead with Major Ward Reorganisation Across Urban Local Bodies
image
Chandrababu Pushes for Lower Power Costs Without Burdening Consumers

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire