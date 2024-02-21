x
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Wedding Clicks: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Published on February 21, 2024 by

Wedding Clicks: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Punjabi beauty Rakul Preet Singh has done enough films in Telugu after which she shifted her base to Bollywood. The actress has been in a relationship with actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani and the duo made the relationship official sometime ago. In a grand destination wedding in Goa, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in the presence of family members and limited friends. The duo posted the pictures post wedding and they looked stunning in specially designed wedding clothes. Rakul Preet Singh was seen in a pink peach lehenga and Jackky wore a golden sherwani for the wedding.

The duo got married in ITC Grand Hotel located in South Goa. Several top Bollywood celebrities made it to the wedding. Rakul Preet Singh announced that she would continue acting post wedding while Jackky is busy producing several big-budget Bollywood projects. The duo will host a lavish wedding reception in Mumbai soon. Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 that is due for release this year.

