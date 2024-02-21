Wedding Clicks: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Punjabi beauty Rakul Preet Singh has done enough films in Telugu after which she shifted her base to Bollywood. The actress has been in a relationship with actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani and the duo made the relationship official sometime ago. In a grand destination wedding in Goa, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in the presence of family members and limited friends. The duo posted the pictures post wedding and they looked stunning in specially designed wedding clothes. Rakul Preet Singh was seen in a pink peach lehenga and Jackky wore a golden sherwani for the wedding.

The duo got married in ITC Grand Hotel located in South Goa. Several top Bollywood celebrities made it to the wedding. Rakul Preet Singh announced that she would continue acting post wedding while Jackky is busy producing several big-budget Bollywood projects. The duo will host a lavish wedding reception in Mumbai soon. Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 that is due for release this year.