x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Bollywood bombshell in Pushpa: The Rule?

Published on February 21, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
TDP Leaders Demand Arrest of MP Vijayasai Reddy
image
Seethakkka pained over ‘urban naxal’ remark
image
Vijay Deverakonda to launch ‘The Girlfriend’ Teaser
image
Manchu Family Drama: Father-Son Duo Police Complaint Against Each Other?
image
Chartered Flight culture is now all over Tollywood

Bollywood bombshell in Pushpa: The Rule?

Top director Sukumar is a master craftsman in carving out item numbers. The item song ‘Oo Antava’ from Pushpa: The Rise is a sensation and it ended up as a chartbuster. The team is shooting for Pushpa: The Rule and Allu Arjun is shooting for the interval portions currently in Hyderabad. Sukumar is planning an item number in the sequel too and it will be shot soon. As per the latest update, Bollywood bombshell Nora Fatehi will shake leg with Allu Arjun in the special number and Devi Sri Prasad locked the tune for Pushpa: The Rule.

A massive set will be constructed to shoot the song. Sukumar and his team are taking special care and Allu Arjun will have viral moves in the song along with Nora Fatehi. Nora too is a terrific dancer and the song will be a treat for sure. Pushpa: The Rule is announced for August 15th and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady in the high voltage mass entertainer.

Next Wedding Clicks: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Previous Jagan is dividing castes, instigating fighting, says Pawan
else

TRENDING

image
Vijay Deverakonda to launch ‘The Girlfriend’ Teaser
image
Manchu Family Drama: Father-Son Duo Police Complaint Against Each Other?
image
Chartered Flight culture is now all over Tollywood

Latest

image
TDP Leaders Demand Arrest of MP Vijayasai Reddy
image
Seethakkka pained over ‘urban naxal’ remark
image
Vijay Deverakonda to launch ‘The Girlfriend’ Teaser
image
Manchu Family Drama: Father-Son Duo Police Complaint Against Each Other?
image
Chartered Flight culture is now all over Tollywood

Most Read

image
TDP Leaders Demand Arrest of MP Vijayasai Reddy
image
Seethakkka pained over ‘urban naxal’ remark
image
Pawan Kalyan Pledges Personal Trust Funds for Kadapa Municipal School Development

Related Articles

Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini Esha Gupta In Dubai Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree Nora Fatehi Hot In Black Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look