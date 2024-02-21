Bollywood bombshell in Pushpa: The Rule?

Top director Sukumar is a master craftsman in carving out item numbers. The item song ‘Oo Antava’ from Pushpa: The Rise is a sensation and it ended up as a chartbuster. The team is shooting for Pushpa: The Rule and Allu Arjun is shooting for the interval portions currently in Hyderabad. Sukumar is planning an item number in the sequel too and it will be shot soon. As per the latest update, Bollywood bombshell Nora Fatehi will shake leg with Allu Arjun in the special number and Devi Sri Prasad locked the tune for Pushpa: The Rule.

A massive set will be constructed to shoot the song. Sukumar and his team are taking special care and Allu Arjun will have viral moves in the song along with Nora Fatehi. Nora too is a terrific dancer and the song will be a treat for sure. Pushpa: The Rule is announced for August 15th and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady in the high voltage mass entertainer.