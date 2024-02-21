Jagan is dividing castes, instigating fighting, says Pawan

Chief Minister and YSR Congress president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was dividing the families and bringing disputes among various castes. He said that the chief minister was dividing the castes and instigating fighting among them.

Speaking to the party workers at Bhimavaram on Wednesday, Pawan Kalyan said that Jagan Mohan Reddy wants one caste to fight against the other. He is provoking every caste against the other caste. He is also provoking every member against another member of a family, the Jana Sena chief said.

He further said that Jagan Mohan Reddy wants the society to be unrest and wants people to fight against each other. Only then he would sit silently in the chief minister’s chair, the Jana Sena chief said. He further alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy had failed on all fronts in developing the state in the last five years.

The state had gone several years backward, and it would be difficult for anyone to put the state on the track and develop. He said that the Jana Sena and TDP combine have the vision to develop the state, while Jagan Mohan Reddy has the vision to destroy the state.

Pawan Kalyan said that Jagan Mohan Reddy did not do justice to his own sister. He said the chief minister was not giving the due share of properties to his sister, Y S Sharmila. He wondered what justice Jagan Mohan Reddy would do to the people!

He wanted the rank and file of the Jana Sena to work hard for the next 50 days and ensure that the Jana Sena-TDP combine win the election. He said that the two parties would finalise the seats to be contested and would release their lists.

He wanted the party leaders to work hard in coordination with the TDP leaders in every Assembly segment. He also told them that transfer of voters between the two parties was very important and directed the rank and file to ensure that the vote is transferred and the two parties benefit from it.