Rakul Preet Singh’s name surfaced in drugs case

The Narcotics Control Bureau officials are all set to summon top celebrities of the country who have taken drugs as per the primary information collected from the drug dealers and Rhea Chakraborty who are under their custody. As per the report from Times Now, Rhea Chakraborty revealed the names of actresses Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan during the investigation. Designer Simone Khambatta’s name too surfaced during the interrogation.

Rhea Chakraborty even confessed about consuming drugs with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Though initially, she replied that she never took drugs, later the actress confessed to consuming drugs and named several celebrities. Rakul, Sara and others are now under the scanner of NCB and they may be summoned, questioned by the officials soon. Rakul has been busy with various Telugu and Hindi projects. She is busy with Vaishnav Tej’s film in the direction of Krish and the filming is taking place in Virakabad forests.