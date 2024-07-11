x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Kriti Sanon’s Stylish Dairy
Kriti Sanon’s Stylish Dairy
Samantha for Citadel Hunny Bunny Trailer launch
Samantha for Citadel Hunny Bunny Trailer launch
Orry’s Party Dump
Orry’s Party Dump
Monal Gajjar Dandia Celebrations
Monal Gajjar Dandia Celebrations
Manisha Koirala’s Holiday Pics
Manisha Koirala’s Holiday Pics
Faria Abdullah Flaunts in High Boots
Faria Abdullah Flaunts in High Boots
Sai Dhanshika For Darshana Movie Promotions
Sai Dhanshika For Darshana Movie Promotions
Priyanka Javalkar In Golden Gown
Priyanka Javalkar In Golden Gown
Nia Sharma’s Styling in Black
Nia Sharma’s Styling in Black
Mithila Palkar’s Holiday Pics
Mithila Palkar’s Holiday Pics
Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu’s Photo Dump
Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu’s Photo Dump
JayamRavi Life Imitates Art
JayamRavi Life Imitates Art
Nikhila Vimal Looking Gorgeous
Nikhila Vimal Looking Gorgeous
Amala Paul With Her Little One
Amala Paul With Her Little One
Supritha Cute Clicks
Supritha Cute Clicks
Tulsi Benefits
Tulsi Benefits
Tollywood Celebrities Family Photos
Tollywood Celebrities Family Photos
Sudha Reddy at surreal elegance of Schiaparell
Sudha Reddy at surreal elegance of Schiaparell
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Barbie
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Barbie
Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 Styling
Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 Styling
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Ram Charan, a proud owner of Rolls Royce Spectre

Published on July 11, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Fact Check: No Theatre Audience for Suhas
image
Will senior leader autobiography create political fireworks?
image
Thandel Release: Lot of Factors Considered
image
Geetha Arts lining up a Bollywood Project?
image
Gowtham Tinnanuri and Anirudh to weave Magic this Christmas

Ram Charan, a proud owner of Rolls Royce Spectre

Spread the love

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan along with his wife Upasana and wife Klin Kaara departed to Mumbai in a private jet from Begumpet airport today. The actor arrived to the airport in a brand new Rolls Royce Spectre and it is the first one in Hyderabad. Ram Charan is now a proud owner of Rolls Royce Spectre (Black Colour). Rolls Royce Spectre costs close to R 7.50 crores in India. Ram Charan is the first from Hyderabad to own this luxurious vehicle. Ram Charan and Upasana will attend the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant which will take place tomorrow in Mumbai.

Ram Charan has completed the shoot of Game Changer directed by Shankar and the film releases this year. The actor is on a break and he will kick-start the shoot of Buchi Babu’s sports drama after October. He will undergo physical transformation for the role before he joins the sets. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady in this sports drama.

Next KGF girls signs one more Telugu Film? Previous Animal girl to romance Dhanush?
else

TRENDING

image
Fact Check: No Theatre Audience for Suhas
image
Thandel Release: Lot of Factors Considered
image
Geetha Arts lining up a Bollywood Project?

Latest

image
Fact Check: No Theatre Audience for Suhas
image
Will senior leader autobiography create political fireworks?
image
Thandel Release: Lot of Factors Considered
image
Geetha Arts lining up a Bollywood Project?
image
Gowtham Tinnanuri and Anirudh to weave Magic this Christmas

Most Read

image
Will senior leader autobiography create political fireworks?
image
ED Clears Chandrababu Naidu in Skill Development Case
image
AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Mining and Financial Policies

Related Articles

Kriti Sanon’s Stylish Dairy Samantha for Citadel Hunny Bunny Trailer launch Orry’s Party Dump Monal Gajjar Dandia Celebrations Manisha Koirala’s Holiday Pics Faria Abdullah Flaunts in High Boots Sai Dhanshika For Darshana Movie Promotions Priyanka Javalkar In Golden Gown Nia Sharma’s Styling in Black Mithila Palkar’s Holiday Pics Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu’s Photo Dump JayamRavi Life Imitates Art Nikhila Vimal Looking Gorgeous Amala Paul With Her Little One Supritha Cute Clicks Tulsi Benefits Tollywood Celebrities Family Photos Sudha Reddy at surreal elegance of Schiaparell Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Barbie Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 Styling