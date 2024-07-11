Ram Charan, a proud owner of Rolls Royce Spectre

Spread the love

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan along with his wife Upasana and wife Klin Kaara departed to Mumbai in a private jet from Begumpet airport today. The actor arrived to the airport in a brand new Rolls Royce Spectre and it is the first one in Hyderabad. Ram Charan is now a proud owner of Rolls Royce Spectre (Black Colour). Rolls Royce Spectre costs close to R 7.50 crores in India. Ram Charan is the first from Hyderabad to own this luxurious vehicle. Ram Charan and Upasana will attend the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant which will take place tomorrow in Mumbai.

Ram Charan has completed the shoot of Game Changer directed by Shankar and the film releases this year. The actor is on a break and he will kick-start the shoot of Buchi Babu’s sports drama after October. He will undergo physical transformation for the role before he joins the sets. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady in this sports drama.