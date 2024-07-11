Animal girl to romance Dhanush?

Spread the love

Triptii Dimri is a national sensation after the release of Animal. The actress has more than half a dozen films lined up and many more are in discussion stages. Going with the latest speculation, Triptii Dimri is all set to romance Dhanush in his upcoming Bollywood outing that will be directed by Anand L Rai. The film is titled Tere Ishk Mein and it is a tragic love story. Dhanush and Anand L Rai worked together in Raanjhanaa which was a smashing hit. As Dhanush is occupied with his South films, Tere Ishk Mein got delayed and the filming will commence this year.

The shoot of the film commences in October and a major portion of the shoot will happen in Varanasi and other parts of UP. Triptii Dimri is waiting for the release of Bad Newz. She will also be seen beside Rajkummar Rao in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 beside Kartik Aryan. The actress is also in talks with Anurag Basu for a film.