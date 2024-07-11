ED’s 7th Chargesheet: Kejriwal Named as Kingpin in Excise Policy Case

Spread the love

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed its seventh chargesheet in the alleged financial irregularities case related to Delhi’s excise policy of 2021-22. The court has accepted the 208-page document, which concludes that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin and primary beneficiary of the scheme.

Key points from the chargesheet:

1. Kejriwal accused of knowingly engaging in illegal proceedings during Goa elections

2. Rs 45 crore allegedly used by AAP in Goa elections out of Rs 100 crore

3. Total involvement amount in the scam estimated at Rs 1,100 crore

4. Rs 100 crore allegedly given to the “south group” for liquor contracts

Evidence cited:

– Chat screenshots between Kejriwal and Vinod Chauhan, suggesting a close relationship

– Hawala note numbers from Chauhan matched with data seized by income tax officers

– ED claims Chauhan transferred Rs 25 crore for Goa elections

The chargesheet also highlights that Kejriwal has allegedly willfully disobeyed nine summons issued by the ED regarding these allegations.

This latest development adds to the ongoing controversy surrounding Delhi’s excise policy and the AAP government’s involvement. The case continues to unfold as investigators piece together the complex web of financial transactions and alleged misconduct.