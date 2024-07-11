x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Kriti Sanon’s Stylish Dairy
Kriti Sanon’s Stylish Dairy
Samantha for Citadel Hunny Bunny Trailer launch
Samantha for Citadel Hunny Bunny Trailer launch
Orry’s Party Dump
Orry’s Party Dump
Monal Gajjar Dandia Celebrations
Monal Gajjar Dandia Celebrations
Manisha Koirala’s Holiday Pics
Manisha Koirala’s Holiday Pics
Faria Abdullah Flaunts in High Boots
Faria Abdullah Flaunts in High Boots
Sai Dhanshika For Darshana Movie Promotions
Sai Dhanshika For Darshana Movie Promotions
Priyanka Javalkar In Golden Gown
Priyanka Javalkar In Golden Gown
Nia Sharma’s Styling in Black
Nia Sharma’s Styling in Black
Mithila Palkar’s Holiday Pics
Mithila Palkar’s Holiday Pics
Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu’s Photo Dump
Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu’s Photo Dump
JayamRavi Life Imitates Art
JayamRavi Life Imitates Art
Nikhila Vimal Looking Gorgeous
Nikhila Vimal Looking Gorgeous
Amala Paul With Her Little One
Amala Paul With Her Little One
Supritha Cute Clicks
Supritha Cute Clicks
Tulsi Benefits
Tulsi Benefits
Tollywood Celebrities Family Photos
Tollywood Celebrities Family Photos
Sudha Reddy at surreal elegance of Schiaparell
Sudha Reddy at surreal elegance of Schiaparell
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Barbie
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Barbie
Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 Styling
Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 Styling
View all stories
Home > Politics

ED’s 7th Chargesheet: Kejriwal Named as Kingpin in Excise Policy Case

Published on July 11, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Fact Check: No Theatre Audience for Suhas
image
Will senior leader autobiography create political fireworks?
image
Thandel Release: Lot of Factors Considered
image
Geetha Arts lining up a Bollywood Project?
image
Gowtham Tinnanuri and Anirudh to weave Magic this Christmas

ED’s 7th Chargesheet: Kejriwal Named as Kingpin in Excise Policy Case

Spread the love

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed its seventh chargesheet in the alleged financial irregularities case related to Delhi’s excise policy of 2021-22. The court has accepted the 208-page document, which concludes that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin and primary beneficiary of the scheme.

Key points from the chargesheet:

1. Kejriwal accused of knowingly engaging in illegal proceedings during Goa elections
2. Rs 45 crore allegedly used by AAP in Goa elections out of Rs 100 crore
3. Total involvement amount in the scam estimated at Rs 1,100 crore
4. Rs 100 crore allegedly given to the “south group” for liquor contracts

Evidence cited:

– Chat screenshots between Kejriwal and Vinod Chauhan, suggesting a close relationship
– Hawala note numbers from Chauhan matched with data seized by income tax officers
– ED claims Chauhan transferred Rs 25 crore for Goa elections

The chargesheet also highlights that Kejriwal has allegedly willfully disobeyed nine summons issued by the ED regarding these allegations.

This latest development adds to the ongoing controversy surrounding Delhi’s excise policy and the AAP government’s involvement. The case continues to unfold as investigators piece together the complex web of financial transactions and alleged misconduct.

Next Animal girl to romance Dhanush? Previous Modi Returns To Delhi After Russia & Austria Visit
else

TRENDING

image
Fact Check: No Theatre Audience for Suhas
image
Thandel Release: Lot of Factors Considered
image
Geetha Arts lining up a Bollywood Project?

Latest

image
Fact Check: No Theatre Audience for Suhas
image
Will senior leader autobiography create political fireworks?
image
Thandel Release: Lot of Factors Considered
image
Geetha Arts lining up a Bollywood Project?
image
Gowtham Tinnanuri and Anirudh to weave Magic this Christmas

Most Read

image
Will senior leader autobiography create political fireworks?
image
ED Clears Chandrababu Naidu in Skill Development Case
image
AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Mining and Financial Policies

Related Articles

Kriti Sanon’s Stylish Dairy Samantha for Citadel Hunny Bunny Trailer launch Orry’s Party Dump Monal Gajjar Dandia Celebrations Manisha Koirala’s Holiday Pics Faria Abdullah Flaunts in High Boots Sai Dhanshika For Darshana Movie Promotions Priyanka Javalkar In Golden Gown Nia Sharma’s Styling in Black Mithila Palkar’s Holiday Pics Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu’s Photo Dump JayamRavi Life Imitates Art Nikhila Vimal Looking Gorgeous Amala Paul With Her Little One Supritha Cute Clicks Tulsi Benefits Tollywood Celebrities Family Photos Sudha Reddy at surreal elegance of Schiaparell Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Barbie Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 Styling