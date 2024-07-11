Modi Returns To Delhi After Russia & Austria Visit

Spread the love

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has returned to India concluding his two-country visit. This is the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Austria in the last 40 years, despite sharing 75 years of diplomatic relations.

Modi was overwhelmed by the hospitality from the Austrian government and extended his gratitude on social media. He attended diverse programmes in Vienna. Austria gave a warm welcome to the third-term Prime Minister Narendra Modi with “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” chants throughout.

Modi met Austria’s Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Karl Nehammer during his two-day visit and discussed possibilities of expanding India-Austrian cooperation. Modi proposed a joint hackathon to showcase India’s digital public infrastructure and improve logistics connectivity between the two nations.

Modi also outlined a strategic blueprint for cooperation in the coming decades in key areas including innovation, renewable energy, hydrogen, water and waste management, with a focus on Artificial Intelligence and quantum technology.

Additionally, Austrian leaders emphasized Modi’s vision regarding Russia’s intentions towards peace, especially after his visit to Moscow.

-Sanyogita