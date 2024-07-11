A Crisp Runtime Locked For Darling

Spread the love

Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy of PrimeShow Entertainment are coming up with an out-and-out entertainer Darling which is up for release on the 19th of this month. Priyadarshi and Nabha Natesh played the lead roles in the movie directed by debutant Aswin Raam.

The movie received a U/A certificate from censor sleuths and the reports are quite encouraging. A crisp runtime of 140 minutes is locked for the movie that will be high on entertainment. While Priyadarshi played a typical guy next door kind of role, Nabha will be seen in the role of Lady Aparichitudu.

Director Aswin Raam is said to have balanced fun and drama in the right promotions, making it a perfect family entertainer. Three songs and BGM scored by Vivek Sagar are other attractions.

Fortunately, Darling will not have a big competition during its release, next week.