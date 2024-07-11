Harish Shankar’s strong replies to Trolls

Spread the love

Tollywood writer and director Harish Shankar is quite active on social media and he responds on a strong note when it comes to criticism about his films. His speeches are quite famous and Harish Shankar will not spare anyone when it comes to trolling his films. The other day, he came up with a strong warning for a journalist who has been taking a constant dig against his recent film Mr Bachchan. The first single from this Ravi Teja starrer is out yesterday and the response is positive. Ravi Teja is being trolled for romancing a 25 year girl in the film and Harish Shankar responded to trolls in his own style.

“56-year-old Ravi Teja’s sickening dance steps with the 25-year-old Bhagyashree Borse. And the filmmakers don’t even care to show the actress’ face here, because all they want is to objectify her. This is one of the most expected movies in Telugu” posted a person on social media. Harish Shankar was quick to respond saying “Congratulations for the discovery.. i think you should apply for Nobel Prize…And pls continue objectifying film makers…. We welcome you”.

Mr Bachchan is the official remake of Raid and the film is aimed for August release. Bhagyashri Borse is the heroine and People Media Factory produced this mass entertainer.