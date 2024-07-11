x
Sana Makbul’s party trait
Ahaana Krishna’s Photoshoot in Dunes
Agarwal sister’s admirable photo’s
Aamna Sharif Holiday Photo Dump
Food Is Medicine.. Facts You Should Know
Mrunal Thakur In Jageshwar Dham
Varsha Bollamma In Abu Dhabi
Gayathri Shan Stunning Photos
Simran Choudhary Freeze Frame
Rashmika Mandanna OnitsukaTiger AW24
Trisha Krishnan Morocco Trip
Sprouts: Amazing Benefits
Simran Choudhary’s Formal Styling
Shweta Tripathi Projects Her Ponitail
Tejaswi Madivada’s New Barbie Style
Nushrratt Bharuccha’s styling in white gown
Kusha Kapila’s New Look
Kavya Thapar Saree Look
Neha Dhupia For Roadies
Mrunal Thakur in Retro Look
Harish Shankar’s strong replies to Trolls

Published on July 11, 2024 by ratnasri

Harish Shankar’s strong replies to Trolls

Tollywood writer and director Harish Shankar is quite active on social media and he responds on a strong note when it comes to criticism about his films. His speeches are quite famous and Harish Shankar will not spare anyone when it comes to trolling his films. The other day, he came up with a strong warning for a journalist who has been taking a constant dig against his recent film Mr Bachchan. The first single from this Ravi Teja starrer is out yesterday and the response is positive. Ravi Teja is being trolled for romancing a 25 year girl in the film and Harish Shankar responded to trolls in his own style.

“56-year-old Ravi Teja’s sickening dance steps with the 25-year-old Bhagyashree Borse. And the filmmakers don’t even care to show the actress’ face here, because all they want is to objectify her. This is one of the most expected movies in Telugu” posted a person on social media. Harish Shankar was quick to respond saying “Congratulations for the discovery.. i think you should apply for Nobel Prize…And pls continue objectifying film makers…. We welcome you”.

Mr Bachchan is the official remake of Raid and the film is aimed for August release. Bhagyashri Borse is the heroine and People Media Factory produced this mass entertainer.

