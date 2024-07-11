x
Sana Makbul’s party trait
Ahaana Krishna’s Photoshoot in Dunes
Agarwal sister’s admirable photo’s
Aamna Sharif Holiday Photo Dump
Food Is Medicine.. Facts You Should Know
Mrunal Thakur In Jageshwar Dham
Varsha Bollamma In Abu Dhabi
Gayathri Shan Stunning Photos
Simran Choudhary Freeze Frame
Rashmika Mandanna OnitsukaTiger AW24
Trisha Krishnan Morocco Trip
Sprouts: Amazing Benefits
Simran Choudhary’s Formal Styling
Shweta Tripathi Projects Her Ponitail
Tejaswi Madivada’s New Barbie Style
Nushrratt Bharuccha’s styling in white gown
Kusha Kapila’s New Look
Kavya Thapar Saree Look
Neha Dhupia For Roadies
Mrunal Thakur in Retro Look
A Huge Embarrassment for Akshay Kumar

Published on July 11, 2024

A Huge Embarrassment for Akshay Kumar

After delivering a series of duds, Akshay Kumar is all set to test his luck with Sarfira, the official remake of Suriya’s critically acclaimed film Soorarai Pottru. The film is based on the life story of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath and the film is releasing on Friday. Leaving many in shock, the advance sales for Sarfira are quite low. All his recent films like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Mission Raniganj, Selfiee, Ram Setu and others failed to make an impact at the ticket windows. Akshay Kumar is one of the highest paid actors of the nation and he is charging Rs 120-150 crores per film. He allocates 45-50 days for any film and he completes the shoot in quick schedules.

For an actor who is charging such huge remuneration, the advance sales are pathetic. The results of the previous films of the stars are impacting the openings of their current films. Though the trailer of Sarfira looks promising, the advance sales are quite bad. The film’s original version is also available on OTT platform and the Suriya starrer is watched by most of the audience. Suriya’s performance received top class response and Sarfira may be struggling as it is a remake. The film’s fate completely depends on the word of mouth.

Sudha Kongara who directed the original film directed Sarfira. Radhika Madan, Paresh Rawal and Seema Biswas played other important roles. Suriya will shine in a cameo role in the film. Aruna Bhatia, Suriya, Jyotika and Vikram Malhotra are the producers of the film.

