A Huge Embarrassment for Akshay Kumar

After delivering a series of duds, Akshay Kumar is all set to test his luck with Sarfira, the official remake of Suriya’s critically acclaimed film Soorarai Pottru. The film is based on the life story of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath and the film is releasing on Friday. Leaving many in shock, the advance sales for Sarfira are quite low. All his recent films like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Mission Raniganj, Selfiee, Ram Setu and others failed to make an impact at the ticket windows. Akshay Kumar is one of the highest paid actors of the nation and he is charging Rs 120-150 crores per film. He allocates 45-50 days for any film and he completes the shoot in quick schedules.

For an actor who is charging such huge remuneration, the advance sales are pathetic. The results of the previous films of the stars are impacting the openings of their current films. Though the trailer of Sarfira looks promising, the advance sales are quite bad. The film’s original version is also available on OTT platform and the Suriya starrer is watched by most of the audience. Suriya’s performance received top class response and Sarfira may be struggling as it is a remake. The film’s fate completely depends on the word of mouth.

Sudha Kongara who directed the original film directed Sarfira. Radhika Madan, Paresh Rawal and Seema Biswas played other important roles. Suriya will shine in a cameo role in the film. Aruna Bhatia, Suriya, Jyotika and Vikram Malhotra are the producers of the film.