Alia Bhatt’s special workshop for Alpha

Star actress Alia Bhatt will be seen in Alpha and the announcement video was made recently. Alia Bhatt spent four complete months for special training for the role. She was intensely trained for Alpha to portray well on screen. The film is a part of YRF Spy Universe and Alia Bhatt plays a RAW Agent in the stylish action thriller. Alia Bhatt will be seen in six major action stunts in Alpha and the actress was trained accordingly. The actress also started filming for Alpha in Mumbai recently. Shiv Rawali is the director and Sharvari Wagh will be seen in other prominent roles in the film.

The look of the actress has been kept under wraps. Aditya Chopra is producing this big-budget attempt. A major portion of the film will be shot in the United Kingdom and veteran actor Anil Kapoor has a crucial role in the film and he plays Alia’s mentor in Alpha. Shiv Rawail previously directed critically acclaimed Netflix series The Railway Men that is based on the Bhopal Gas Tragedy.