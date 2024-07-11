Reassignment of Telangana IPS Cadre

Spread the love

The Government of Telangana State, in a strategic administrative strategy on Wednesday, orchestrated the transfer of fifteen elite Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, designating them to new positions.

Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat as Additional DGP (Law and Order), who was DGP of Railways and Road Safety earlier.

Swathi Lakra as Home Guards and Additional DGP, replacing M Stephen Raveendra.

Vijay Kumar appointed as Additional DG, Personnel.

Sanjay Kumar Jain as TGSP Battalion Additional DGP.

Stephen Raveendra as Gray Hounds Additional DGP.

Sudheer Babu as Rachakonda Commissioner, replacing Dr Tarun Joshi.

Tarun Joshi is appointed as Anti Corruption Bureau director, Telangana.

Chandrasekhar Reddy posted as Inspector General of Police, Multi Zone 1.

K Ramesh Naidu as Railway and Road Safety IG.

V Satyanarayana placed as Inspector General of police, Multi Zone II

Rakshit Murthy, SP of Wanaparthy is now appointed as the DCP, CARS Hqrs, Hyderabad.

Uday Kumar Reddy appointed as Medak DSP

Giridhar appointed as Wanaparthy ACP

Balaswamy appointed as East Zone DCP

Chandramohan appointed as South Zone DCP

