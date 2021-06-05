Ram Charan Appreciates His Fans

Megapower Star Ram Charan posted an appreciation and thank you statement for all the fans on his social media accounts today. He acknowledged the sincere efforts of fans in their mission to help people in distress during the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic. He said he has been watching them strive to give their best back to the society.

His statement, which was released on his social media accounts read, “I have been closely watching fans step up and strive hard to give back to the society during this second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. From being the first to react to distress calls to taking various initiatives, our fans did it with great devotion. I would like to sincerely appreciate each and every one of you for going above and beyond to help people in need. Thank you all for your unconditional efforts.”

Fans have been actively involved in serving people with all the basic needs in the last 14 months. The actor conveyed his admiration for all their kind work and expressed his gratitude.

