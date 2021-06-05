Jagan going to Delhi to meet Shah on Monday?

The political heat is rising in the Telugu States amid reports that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is going to Delhi the day after tomorrow. This time, he is expected to take up the issues relating to the Coronavirus pandemic and the requirements of the AP people.

During the coming visit, Mr. Jagan Reddy is expected to meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah as well. Only a few days ago, the AP CM sent letters to the Chief Ministers of other States on the need for united efforts for making the Centre take responsibility for vaccination.

Moreover, there are many political developments that have taken place in the last few days. After going to Delhi, rebel MP Raghurama Raju has been going round in wheelchair showing his injuries received in the alleged custodial torture by the AP CID police. Soon, Mr. Raju is going to meet with Amit Shah and then PM Modi as well.

At the same time, the bail cancellation case filed by the rebel MP is going on in the CBI court. Amid these developments, the AP CM’s Delhi visit is generating a lot of political curiosity in the Telugu States.