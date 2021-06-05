This MP too is unhappy in YSRCP

One more MP in YSRCP is said to be fretting and fuming. He is deeply unhappy with the way the party leadership is putting spokes in his businesses. He is sulking because he has no problems in his business elsewhere, but in AP, which is his own state, there are problems and problems.

Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy is said to be very upset these days. This liquor baron has businesses spread all over south India. While there is no problem for him in other South Indian states, he is finding the going very tough in AP. Not just that! His own party members are trying to create hurdles and hit his businesses. He tried to take the issue to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, but to no avail.

Magunta has another problem these days. He wants to promote his son Raghava Reddy. Raghava has already set up an NGO and is doing some social service. Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy wants Raghava to be the party candidate for the next election from Giddalur assembly constituency. However, district minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy too has plans for Giddalur. He wants to make his son Praneeth Reddy as the YSRCP candidate from Giddaluru.

Now, Balineni is a close relative of YS Jagan and has Jagan’s ears. His being in the cabinet is an additional advantage for him. So, he is able to push the case of his son unlike Magunta, who is unable to meet YS Jagan as often as Balineni does.

The differences between the two leaders came to the fore recently when a Covid centre was inaugurated. Magunta is said to have expressed his anger over the way he was being slighted in the party. The ball is now in YS Jagan’s court and one has to wait and see how Jagan handles these two titans and irons out their differences.