Ram Charan as the legendary King Suhaldev

Ram Charan is spreading his claws in Bollywood. SS Rajamouli’s RRR movie has made him stand as a versatile actor in Bollywood. RC15 is his current project in Shankar’s direction and later the suspense in his future films continues. But now the latest buzz is that the Suhaldev project is in reconsideration.

Post pandemic the pre-production work for the Amish Triparti novel ‘Legend of Suheldev’ has started. But later the project has been halted for unknown reasons. The latest update is that the Suheldev project is still on and makers have started working on it. Suheldev is about a king from Shravasti in Uttar Pradesh, who defeated Mahmud of Ghazni’s army in Bahraich. The story is set on the 11th-century background. Ram Charan will be playing the titular role. The film will be produced by Immortal Studios along with Wakaoo films and Casa Media.