Alia Bhatt spotted with Baby Bump

Alia Bhatt returned to Mumbai Sunday late at night. The mom-to-be is back after her shoot for a Hollywood debut ‘Heart of Stone’ alongside Gal Gadot. Alia Bhatt was received by her husband Ranbir Kapoor who waited at the airport. After seeing the father-to-be waiting at the airport, she jumped into the car and hugged him.

The actress was spotted with an oversized white shirt, a comfy vest and black pants. Yet media has spotted her baby bump and the pictures are viral now. This makes her fans super excited. Ranbir and Alia tied the knot this April and announced that they are expecting their first child last month. On the work front, Ranbir is waiting for his Shamshera release. The duo’s sci-fi Brahmastra is yet to complete the soot.