NDA Presidential candidate to visit AP on July 12

NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Andhra Pradesh on July 12, Tuesday. She is scheduled to arrive at the Gannavaram airport by noon from New Delhi. Her visit to seek the support of the YSR Congress Party in the election.

She would be meeting the ruling YSR Congress MLAs and MPs at a private function hall in Mangalagiri in the afternoon. She would then visit Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s camp office at Tadepalli in the evening. Jagan Mohan Reddy is hosting high tea in honour of Murmu at the camp office.

The YSR Congress had already extended its support to the NDA candidate. The party had welcomed the candidature of Murmu, the first Scheduled Tribes candidate to become the President of India. He welcomed the NDA’s decision to give the country’s highest post to the STs at a time when the country is celebrating 75 years of Independence.

The YSR Congress said that the party had been promoting social justice and equal representation to the neglected sections. Jagan Mohan Reddy had made SCs, STs, BCs, Minorities and Women as deputy chief ministers in his government.

The party is also giving due representation to these sections in all nominated posts and Zilla Parishad and the urban local bodies. An SC MLC was made chairman of the Legislative Council while a Muslim woman MLC was made deputy chairperson of the Legislative Council.

The party said that the support to the NDA candidate was part of its ideological strategy.

Meanwhile, it is not known whether Murmu would meet the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu during her visit to Andhra Pradesh. The TDP has four MPs and 23 MLAs in its account. The TDP is yet to decide on its stand in the presidential election.