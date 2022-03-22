Ram Charan is cool and casual in Frooti ad

Advertisement

Ram Charan, who is eagerly awaiting the release of RRR, has an additional surprise to his fans in the form of a television commercial, in which he is seen endorsing popular mango drink brand Frooti.

The Magadheera and Rangasthalam actor appears very cool in the 45-second advertisement, in which he explains in a funny and interesting manner about the making of Frooti.

Ram Charan recently signed on the dotted line to be the brand ambassador of Frooti. Interestingly, his RRR co-star Alia Bhatt is already endorsing Frooti, it is to be noted.

On roping in Ram Charan, Parle Agro Joint Managing Director and CMO Nadia Chauhan said, “I’m excited about entering into an action packed summer after a two-year hiatus. We kick-start our season announcing Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt as the face for Frooti; both admirable personalities whose appeal and popularity is rooted deep in the hearts of the people.”