Ram Charan lines up back to back projects

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is completely focused on RRR and the big-budget periodic epic will have its release this year. Charan also essays a crucial role in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Acharya and the film is aimed for summer release. Ram Charan has been listening to scripts from the past one year and he rejected several scripts. Telugu360 was the first to reveal that Ram Charan gave his nod for a script narrated by Jersey fame Gautam Tinnanuri.

Tamil critically acclaimed director Lokesh Kanagaraj too met Charan and impressed the top actor. Ram Charan is keen to line up both these projects simultaneously. Mythri Movie Makers are on board to produce Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film while NV Prasad will produce Gautam’s project. Ram Charan is expected to have two releases next year. The Mega actor is yet to take the final call on which project to start first. He is expected to take a call after he completes the shoot of RRR and Acharya.