Nani’s Tuck Jagadish To Release On April 16

Natural Star Nani wrapped up the shoot of his next film Tuck Jagadish. Ninnu Kori and Majili fame Shiva Nirvana is the director of this emotional family entertainer. The makers today announced that Tuck Jagadish will hit the screens on April 16th across the globe during summer. The post-production work of Tuck Jagadish is happening at a fast pace and Nani commenced dubbing work for the film. Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh are the leading ladies in Tuck Jagadish.

A new poster of the entire family celebrating an occasion is unveiled today along with the release date. Nassar, Rao Ramesh, Naresh and others will be seen in other crucial roles. Thaman is the music director and Shine Screens are the producers. Nani is currently shooting for his next film Shyam Singha Roy which will release during the second half of this year.