ED court summons Jagan, Vijay Sai, Hetero, Aurobindo Reddys

The Special Court for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy in the land allotment cases. The ED court issued the summons after the Nampalli court transferred the relevant cases to it recently. The chargesheet in the Hetero and Aurobindo cases has been transferred to the ED court.

The ED court summons were also issued to Vijaysai Reddy, Hetero’s Srinivas Reddy and Aurobindo Managing Director Nityananda Reddy and PV Ramprasad Reddy. Also the summons were issued to Trident Life Sciences Director Sarath Chandra Reddy and retired IAS officer BP Acharya.

The transfer of cases was affected following the Supreme Court orders for speedy trials in the cases relating to the people’s elected representatives. CM Jagan Reddy has been charged with serious disproportionate assets and corruption in over 6 chargesheets filed before the ED court.

This is in the backdrop of this hearing of the CBI and the ED cases on a daily basis that the AP Chief Minister had written a controversial letter to the Chief Justice of India. That had eventually led to a situation wherein the AP Chief Justice was transferred.