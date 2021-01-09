Last-minute financial hurdles stall Krack Release

Mass Raja Ravi Teja’s upcoming movie Krack is carrying decent expectations and is planned for a wide release today. The film is caught in financial hurdles because of the past track record of producer Tagore Madhu. The morning shows along with the USA premieres are canceled. Tagore Madhu owes Rs 6 crores to a Tamil producer and a Chennai court issued an injunction order for the film’s release. Krishna distributor Alankar Prasad approached the Film Chamber to get the pending dues.

One more Tollywood financier is yet to get his dues for the lent finance for Krack. There are talks that the issues may get cleared by the afternoon. The movie was expected to open with a bang across the Telugu states but will miss the morning show numbers. Gopichand Malineni directed Krack and Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan are the lead actors in Krack. Tagore Madhu produced Krack which is a mass entertainer.