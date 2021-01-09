A1 Express First Look: Sundeep Kishan In Contentment

Hero Sundeep Kishan is essaying the lead role and is also producing his ambitious 25th film directed by debutant Jeevan Kanukolanu. Lavanya Tripathi will be seen as leading lady opposite him in the hockey backdrop film produced by Sundeep Kishan himself in partnership with TG Vishwa Prasad, Abhishek Agarwal and Daya Pannem.

A1 Express first look poster is out now and it is remarkable. Sundeep Kishan here is seen holding hockey stick in one hand and jersey in other hand, displaying his well-sculpted body. Apparently he’s celebrating victory of his team, amid huge turnout in the hockey stadium.

As announced by the makers, A1 Express will arrive in theatres soon.