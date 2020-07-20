Ram Charan pens love note on wife’s birthday

Telugu actor Ram Charan has posted a love note for his wife Upasana on her birthday, appreciating her kindness.

Ram Charan shared took to Instagram to share his message, along with a picture of Upasana.

“Your act of kindness, no matter how small, is never wasted. hope you continue do so.. as rewards will follow. Happy birthday,” he wrote

Ram Charan and Upasana got married in 2012. They keep posting about themselves on social media.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited big-ticket film “RRR”. The film stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR along with Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The film also features international actors Ray Stevenson, Allison Doody and Samuthirakani.

The period drama narrates a fictitious tale based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Unconfirmed reports have stated that the film is being produced at an estimated budget of Rs 450 crore.