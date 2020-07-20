AP shocker: VAT on fuel prices hiked

By
Telugu360
-
1
Digital transactions at petrol bunks turns to be dangerous

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday burdened the common man by hiking Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel prices.

The Jagan government hiked VAT on petrol prices by Rs 1.24 per litre and Rs 0.93 per litre on diesel prices. The hike in VAT comes at a time when the common man is already grappling with low income due to the Covid-19 imposed lockdown.

Revenue special chief secretary Rajat Bhargav attributed the hike in VAT on fuel prices to dwindling revenues following the outbreak of Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdown.

He said in April last year, the government could mop up Rs 4,480 crore. Due to the lockdown, the revenues sharply declined by 29.5 per cent to Rs 1,323 crore. The government had to hike the VAT in order to shore up the revenues, Rajat Bhargav stated.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR