AP Cabinet expansion on July 22, BCs may get berth

The Jagan government has announced the much-awaited date for the expansion of the Cabinet.

The Cabinet expansion will take place on July 22 which was necessitated after ministers Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Mopidevi Venkataramana resigned from their posts after being elected to the Rajya Sabha.

This was the first time since the YSRCP rode to power that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was expanding his Cabinet.

Currently, there are 24 cabinet ministers in AP, after Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Mopidevi Venkataramana resigned from their respective posts. Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose held the Revenue portfolio, while Mopidevi Venkataramana was Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Marketing. Subhash Chandra Bose and Venkataramana were two of the four members elected to the Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh in the biennial election held on June 19. Subhash Chandra Bose belongs to Shetty Balija community, while Mopidevi belongs to the fishing community.

There are many in fray to get the coveted ministry posts. However, it is learnt that Jagan could elect new ministers from the BC category. Among the strong contenders are Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna who belongs to Shetty Balija community and Palasa Constituency MLA Seediri Appalaraju who belongs to the fishing community. The new ministers will take oath on July 22.