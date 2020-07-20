AP reports 4,074 new coronavirus, 52 deaths

Andhra Pradesh has reported more than 4,000 new coronavirus cases and 54 deaths during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the state to 53,724 and the fatalities to over 696. Last Saturday, the state reported record 3,963 new Covid-19 cases with 52 virus-related deaths.

There are 28,800 active cases, while 24,228 recovered from the infection.

In the last 24 hours, the government collected 33,580 samples.

Of the 4,074 new Covid-19 cases, East Godavari reported 1,086 new cases, followed by Guntur (596), Kurnool (559). East Godavari and Guntur recorded nine Covid-19 deaths each, while seven succumbed to the infection in Krishna district, six in Anantapur, five each in Chittoor, Srikakulam and Vizag. Three deaths were reported each in Kurnool, West Godavari, while one each in Kadapa and Vizianagaram.