Ram Charan shifts his focus on Production

Ram Charan is the only Tollywood actor who is yet to sign his next film. All the young, top and veteran actors signed a series of films. Ram Charan is focused on RRR and he will play a crucial role in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Acharya. Ram Charan will stay occupied for the rest of this year and he is not in a hurry to sign and announce his next. With all the actors occupied, several directors are keen to approach and lock Ram Charan for their next.

Directors like Vamshi Paidipally, Sandeep Vanga, Gautam Tinnanuri, Surendar Reddy are in plans to meet Charan and narrate him scripts. Ram Charan is not in a hurry as of now. Charan is also focused on the next lineup of Chiranjeevi as Charan would be co-producing most of the projects and he is personally overlooking the developments. Utilizing the coronavirus break, Charan is spending time with his family. With a number of options available, Charan will not rush in a hurry and will finalize his next only next year.