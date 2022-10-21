Ram Charan spends time with fans in Japan

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, is gearing up for a grand release on October 21 in Japan. Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR are now in Japan to promote the film. Immense love showering on the trio at the Japan.

Mega Power Star Ram Charan is having the wonderful time in Japan while promoting his blockbuster film RRR. The Indian fans there and these Japanese fans have been showering him with inundated love.

Ram Charan along with his wife Upasna visited India International School in Tokyo, Japan, where he received a grand welcomed by the students. Then fans spent quality time with him and also gave him soft toys that resembled his pet, Rhyme as a loving gesture.

Images and videos from the time are trending on social media and the hashtag ‘RRR in Japan’ is going viral.