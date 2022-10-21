Safety of women, children is govt’s priority, says Jagan

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy called upon the police personnel to accord utmost priority for maintaining law and order, safety of women, children and the oppressed.

Addressing the police fraternity after taking the salute at IGM Stadium here on Friday on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, the Chief Minister said the government will stand by the police in performing their duties with dedication. He cited the government’s decision to present YSR Achievement Awards to five constables in this regard. He paid floral tributes by laying a wreath at the Police Martyrs Memorial.

Protection of women and children should be the top priority and this should be never forgotten, he said. Lauding the police for bringing down the investigation period of crimes against women from 164 days in 2018 to 42 days now, he observed this speaks of the efficiency and accountability of the police department.

He said orders were issued to fill up 6511 police vacancies and this includes the vacancies in AR Battalions in Chittoor, Prakasam, Srikakulam and Rajamahendravaram districts. Home guards will get reservation in filling up these vacancies. With the filling of these vacancies, police personnel would be able to implement the weekly-off.

The Chief Minister said that Maoism has come down in the state as the fruits of various welfare schemes have been successfully reaching every nook and corner of the state including tribal areas. Number of crimes has also come down after the police created awareness and introduced modern methods and technology in lodging complaints.

Observing that 16,000 women police are staffing the village and ward secretariats, he said the set up of Disha Police stations and public prosecutors in all districts are playing a lead role in reducing the crime rate against women. More than 117 lakh registrations over the Disha App have already been completed.

He appreciated the police saying that Disha police saved women in 1237 instances acting swiftly on receiving calls while registering 2323 cases in response to complaints on Disha App that recorded 23039 calls.