Police stop Amaravati farmers at Palasa, farmers protest

The police on Friday stopped the Amaravati farmers at Palasa in BR Ambedkar Konaseema district during the second half of their yatra. The police intercepted the farmers and asked them to show their identification cards before proceeding further.

The farmers protested against the police intervention and sought identification cards. They alleged that the police were behaving like the YSR Congress activists and tried to move forward leading to clashes between the police and the farmers.

The police said that they would not allow more than 600 persons in the padayatra as directed by the court. They said that the court had given permission to 600 persons and directed them to give those details to the police whenever they are asked.

However, the farmers refused to reveal their identity and protested against the police intervention.

Meanwhile, the high court on Friday directed the police to provide protection to the farmers during their padayatra. The court also told the police to verify the identification cards of the participants. The court also told the supporters of the Amaravati to stand on the road margin as a mark of support and greet the farmers when they walk through their village.

The court also directed the police to take special care to ensure that the supporters of three capitals or decentralisation or any others to restrain from approaching the Amaravati farmers during the padayatra.

The court wanted the police to protect the farmers. At the same time, the court told the farmers not to allow others into the padayatra without the permission of the local police.

The state government told the court that the farmers were making provocative statements and were criticising the government during their padayatra. The court showed some visuals in which the farmers were abusing the government and the ruling party leaders.