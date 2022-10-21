Japanese Fans Shower Immense Love on NTR

NTR has massive fanbase in Japan and the actor has Japanese fans for his electrifying moves and action in his films. Now the actor is in Japan to promote RRR, which is releasing in the country on October 21. And No fan can leave chances to meet thier star.

Actor NTR, who is in Japan with his family, was welcomed by a heartfelt note from a housekeeping staff from the hotel he’s staying at.

Now the lady fans flocked to him during the promotions. The Telugu star humbly obliged the fans with pictures and autographs and spent time with them. Few of them got emotional seeing thier star. NTR was surprised with thier grand welcome and continuous love.

A video of NTR fans receiving the star, has surfaced on social media. Touched by the gesture, NTR thanked everyone.

NTR along with wife and kids arrived in Japan on Wednesday to join his RRR co-star Ram Charan and filmmaker SS Rajamouli for the promotions of their film, which is gearing up for a release in the country on Friday.