Ram Charan starts his Hunt

When all the Tollywood actors are busy signing back to back films, Ram Charan is not in a hurry and he is choosy. He announced about working with top director Shankar on a pan-Indian project couple of months ago. Shankar landed into a legal mess with Lyca Productions and the hearing about Indian 2 will take place on June 4th. If the court restricts Shankar to complete Indian 2 before taking up Charan’s film, the top director will have to obey the orders and he will have to complete the shoot of Indian 2. The project will take a year to complete and get a theatrical release.

Ram Charan is keen to sign one more film if there is a delay in Shankar’s project. The actor is keen to work with a young director soon if Shankar’s project gets delayed. Charan has ten days of shoot pending for Chiranjeevi’s Acharya and he also needs to complete the pending shoot of SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Charan will take the call as per the court’s decision and he would complete the shoots of his pending projects before he signs his next film.