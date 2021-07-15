Ram Charan turns special guest for NTR

RRR made the bond of friendship between Ram Charan and NTR stronger. The duo flew to holidays along with their families and partied during the breaks. The shoot of RRR is coming to an end and Ram Charan, NTR will shift their focus on their upcoming projects once they are done with RRR. NTR will be hosting Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu for Gemini TV and the shoot of the show is happening in Annapurna Studios.

As per the update, Ram Charan will turn as the first special guest for the show. The shoot of the episode will take place soon when both NTR and Ram Charan are available. NTR is currently participating in the shoot of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu in a special set in Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu will be aired on Gemini TV from August and the makers will announce the official date soon.