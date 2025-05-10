x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
allu arjun family april highlights
allu arjun family april highlights
rana and miheeka at times square
rana and miheeka at times square
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Ram Charan unveils his Wax Statue in London

Published on May 10, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Ram Charan unveils his Wax Statue in London
image
Operation Sindoor : The Conclusion Part 1
image
Buzz: NBK to Thrill as a Cop?
image
Sumanth Latest Interview
image
Will Miss World Festival get postponed?

Ram Charan unveils his Wax Statue in London

Global Star Ram Charan along with his family members flew to London and he unveiled his wax statue in London today. His wax statue has been unveiled at Madame Tussauds London. He already received a warm welcome from his fans in London. Surprisingly, Ram Charan’s pet dog Rhyme too featured in the Madame Tussauds London along with Ram Charan. The top actor posed with his wax statue today and the pictures went viral on the internet in no time.

Megastar Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha too flew along with Ram Charan and Upasana to London. Earlier, it was reported that Ram Charan will have his wax statue in Singapore but it was shifted to London. After this, Ram Charan and NTR will attend the RRR Live Concert screening in the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday on May 11th. The film’s director SS Rajamouli too will be present.

Previous Operation Sindoor : The Conclusion Part 1
else

TRENDING

image
Ram Charan unveils his Wax Statue in London
image
Buzz: NBK to Thrill as a Cop?
image
Legal Battle between PVR INOX and Maddock Films

Latest

image
Ram Charan unveils his Wax Statue in London
image
Operation Sindoor : The Conclusion Part 1
image
Buzz: NBK to Thrill as a Cop?
image
Sumanth Latest Interview
image
Will Miss World Festival get postponed?

Most Read

image
Operation Sindoor : The Conclusion Part 1
image
Will Miss World Festival get postponed?
image
IPL 2025 To Resume Soon: Ganguly Blasts Pakistan

Related Articles

Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd Kethika Sharma Interview stills Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025 Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions rashmika mandanna selfie poses allu arjun family april highlights rana and miheeka at times square Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India