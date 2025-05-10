Ram Charan unveils his Wax Statue in London

Global Star Ram Charan along with his family members flew to London and he unveiled his wax statue in London today. His wax statue has been unveiled at Madame Tussauds London. He already received a warm welcome from his fans in London. Surprisingly, Ram Charan’s pet dog Rhyme too featured in the Madame Tussauds London along with Ram Charan. The top actor posed with his wax statue today and the pictures went viral on the internet in no time.

Megastar Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha too flew along with Ram Charan and Upasana to London. Earlier, it was reported that Ram Charan will have his wax statue in Singapore but it was shifted to London. After this, Ram Charan and NTR will attend the RRR Live Concert screening in the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday on May 11th. The film’s director SS Rajamouli too will be present.