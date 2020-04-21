Ram Charan’s ‘Be the Real Man’ Video

After NTR, Ram Charan is the latest one to post the video byte of ‘Be the Real Man’ Challenge. Ram Charan involved in various household activities like washing clothes, cleaning the floor, watering plants and preparing coffee for his wife Upasana. Ram Charan nominated Trivikram Srinivas, Rana Daggubati, Ranveer Singh and Sharwanand to take up the challenge. “Let’s take pride in doing chores at home! Let’s be real men and help the women by sharing the workload” posted Charan along with the video.

Done @ssrajamouli garu !! Let's take pride in doing chores at home! Let's be real men and help the women by sharing the work load.#BetheREALMAN I further nominate Trivikram garu, @RanveerOfficial, @RanaDaggubati and @ImSharwanand to take up the challenge. pic.twitter.com/ItQ0zNQOR8 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) April 21, 2020