AP CM not coming out of Tadepalli residence: Atchannaidu

K. Atchannaidu, Telugu Desam Legislature Party Deputy Leader, on Tuesday asked whether the young Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jaganmohan Reddy, would not leave his camp office to visit field level situation and create confidence in the people in the face of Coronavirus threat. Whereas, CMs of other states, who were far senior to Mr. Jagan, are actively taking part in field level struggle against the killer virus.

Mr. Atchannaidu, in a twitter message, said that Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, is aged 65 years but she is actively working in the field level to rescue people of her state from Coronavirus threat. Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswamy is aged 65 years but he, too, is seen going into the midst of the people to find out their problems in view of lockdown. Vijay Rupani, the 63-year-old Chief Minister of Gujarat, is also busy in the ground level with the relief measures launched in his state. So is the 58-year-old Sarbanand Sonowal, Chief Minister of Assam, who is personally monitoring Corona relief measures.

The TDP leader said that on the other hand, Jaganmohan Reddy, who calls himself the young Chief Minister, is not leaving his Tadepalli residence to solve people’s problems. He drew AP CM’s attention how the 61-year-old Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, is making field visits to solve problems of farmers who are suffering losses due to lockdown restrictions. Meghalaya CM Konark Sangma is rescuing people in ground level. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is visiting affected areas. Even 77-year-old Karnataka Chief Minister Yeddiyurappa is taking part in the field level fight against the virus epidemic.