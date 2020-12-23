Ram Charan’s hunt for Pawan Kalyan

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan share a magical bonding with each other. The duo announced that they would work together soon for a film. Ram Charan promised to Mega fans that he would produce an interesting film with Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. With Pawan returning back to films and signing back to back projects, Ram Charan staged a hunt for the right script along with a capable director who can handle Pawan Kalyan well.

Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan discussed about this again during their recent meeting. Charan kept special focus on the project and he would bankroll the film on Konidela Production Company banner. With all the top directors occupied with films, Charan is keen to rope in a young director for the film. More details are expected to be announced officially soon.